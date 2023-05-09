Letterkenny car stolen, driven into kiosk before being set alight

A white Nissan March, registration 131 D 40249 was stolen Mc Neely Villas, Letterkenny on Tuesday night last at approximately 11pm.

It’s believed 2-3 males were involved.

Shortly after 4.30am on Wednesday the car was involved in an incident at the Diamond in Raphoe Town in which it was deliberately driven into payment kiosk at the petrol pumps.

The kiosk was knocked out of the ground and substantial damage was caused.

Two money boxes were then stolen, however neither of which contained any cash.

The stolen car was located later that morning at 6am at Ballymacool where it had been set on fire.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the above named areas at those times and has dashcam footage to make it available to gardaí: