‘People are not receiving the care they need in hospital’ – Deputy Doherty

The reality is that people are not receiving the care they need to Letterkenny University Hospital due to the system being under huge pressure.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

Many people last week highlighted to Highland Radio the lengthy waiting times facing them at the hospital’s Emergency Department. One woman waited over 18 hours to be seen.

Deputy Doherty says the beds and staff are simply not available to meet demand.

He says while previous calls have fallen on deaf ears, now is the time for Government to intervene: