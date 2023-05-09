Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, Professor Michael Kerin joins Greg to emphasise the importance of progressing cancer services in the West and Northwest. Later Minister Neil Richmond outlines what the government is doing to reduce the cost of groceries and a former Traffic Warden gives us an insight into what the job intails:

Community Garda Information kicks off hour two, we have the author of the 4 – 7 zone book joining us and we look ahead to the Eurovision contest kicking off in Liverpool later:

The Charities Regulator joins Greg to discuss a recent survey, Paddy Diver talks progress, or lack there of, in the Defective Concrete redress campaign and we have a conversation about the proposed new hate speech laws. We finish the programme with a chat to LK Chamber President Fionnuala Rabbit ahead of a presidents business lunch next month: