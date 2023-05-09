Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, Professor Michael Kerin joins Greg to emphasise the importance of progressing cancer services in the West and Northwest. Later Minister Neil Richmond outlines what the government is doing to reduce the cost of groceries and a former Traffic Warden gives us an insight into what the job intails:

Community Garda Information kicks off hour two, we have the author of the 4 – 7 zone book joining us and we look ahead to the Eurovision contest kicking off in Liverpool later:

The Charities Regulator joins Greg to discuss a recent survey, Paddy Diver talks progress, or lack there of, in the Defective Concrete redress campaign and we have a conversation about the proposed new hate speech laws. We finish the programme with a chat to LK Chamber President Fionnuala Rabbit ahead of a presidents business lunch next month:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Batteries stolen from heavy plant machinery at Newtownstewart quarry

9 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 May 2023
Slashed Tires
News, Top Stories

Car in Buncrana has tyres slashed at residential property

9 May 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information surrounding criminal damage on Ramelton building site

9 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Batteries stolen from heavy plant machinery at Newtownstewart quarry

9 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 May 2023
Slashed Tires
News, Top Stories

Car in Buncrana has tyres slashed at residential property

9 May 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information surrounding criminal damage on Ramelton building site

9 May 2023
garda car
News, Top Stories

Van damaged on Bridge Street, Ramelton overnight

9 May 2023
Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Car damaged and documentation stolen on Bridge Street in Ramelton

9 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube