Van damaged on Bridge Street, Ramelton overnight

Gardaí in Milford are investigating a weekend incident of criminal damage that happened at Bridge Street, Ramelton.

The incident occurred between 6pm on Saturday evening last and 10.30am on Sunday morning.

A resident on Bridge Street had parked their van at that location overnight and discovered damage had occurred.

The handle had been broken off the rear sliding door and the rubber was torn off the windscreen.

Gardaí in Milford are asking anyone who observed any suspicious activity during these times or who have dashcam footage to make contact on 074-9153060.