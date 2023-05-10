Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 144 – Lisa Wallace & Brenda Hegarty

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the owner of Orchard Stables at Manorcunningham, Lisa Wallace, and the Head of Enterprise at Donegal’s Local Enterprise Office, Brenda Hegarty.

A native of Austria, Lisa Wallace first came to Ireland on a family holiday in 2012 and soon after, she returned to spend six months working as an au pair in Galway. After studying to become a teacher in Austria, Lisa relocated to Donegal in 2017 and in January 2020, she decided to work full-time at the stables next to her home.

Ciaran also previews the Business Cost Saving Clinic that’s taking place in Letterkenny on Monday, May 22nd, with the Head of Enterprise at Donegal’s Local Enterprise Office, Brenda Hegarty. The objective of the event is to educate Donegal micro businesses and SMEs on the cost-saving competitiveness support available from LEO Donegal.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 144 – Lisa Wallace & Brenda Hegarty

10 May 2023
plan cover
News, Top Stories

DCC considering recommended changes to draft Letterkenny Plan

10 May 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to offences surrounding un-notified parade in Creggan

10 May 2023
Garda Road Closed
Top Stories, News

One injured in road traffic collision on N13

10 May 2023
