Council agrees on proposed rezoning of lands south of the Swilly in Letterkenny

After a lengthy discussion, Donegal County Council has agreed that lands to the south of the River Swilly should be zoned as Strategic Residential Reserve in the new Letterkenny Development Plan. Some members wanted that changed to full residential zoning, but others argued that the lack of infrastructure in that area means it could not be developed during the plan’s lifetime

The proposed rezoning is in lines with the recommendations of the Chief Executive, and because it is a change from the original draft that means it will go back to public consultation.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says the move is vital for the future development of the town: