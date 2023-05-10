Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC accepts recommendations on how Letterkenny Plan reflects flood risks

Donegal County Council has accepted a number of recommendations relating to how the new Letterkenny Plan handles the risk of flooding. A number of changes to the initial draft were  recommended by the Chief Executive, which will go to public consultation.

Cllr Donal Coyle said while last week’s announcement of a fast tracked flood relief scheme for the town is to be welcomed, they’ve been told it’ll be at least six years before they can even go to planning.

He and a number of others pointed to an anomaly in the recommendations under which the ATU has clearance to develop in a flood risk area, while other commercial premises may not.

Members agreed that the recommendations be accepted, and the views of the public be sought in a second round of public consultation, which will allow landowners and business owners comment on the proposals which were laid out in maps which were presented at today’s meeting.

 

 

