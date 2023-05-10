Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal all set for All-Ireland Pool Championships

Killarney in May is synonymous with the biggest occasion in Irish Pool; indeed, with over 700 players entered this year, it has now become one of the biggest participation events in any sport.

Donegal players from across the county have been engaged in qualifier events throughout the year, and are looking forward to setting off on the long journey to Kerry next week (17th to 21st May).

With such massive numbers, success is far from guaranteed, but Donegal players have had some outstanding achievements in the last few outings, not least a team double in the main men’s and ladies’ events and an unprecedented singles double for Dungloe siblings Shaun Sharkey and Helena Melly.

This year we have four men’s teams, a ladies’ team, two under 23 teams, and two over 50’s teams, which is a massive representation for the county of almost sixty players.

The Under-23 A team, in particular, is a very exciting proposition. Ronan Whyte is the top ranked player in the country at this age group. Sean Devenney has had a glut of victories since deciding to add pool to his cuesports repertoire. Daniel McHugh represented Ireland at the recent European Championships in Malta, and Joe Chambers is jetting off to Morocco later in the year to don the Irish waistcoat at the World Championships.

A lot of hard work has led up to this point, both within the Association and externally, thanks to the help of local businesses. Special mention must go to McGinley’s Bar and Central Bar, Letterkenny for their very generous sponsorships throughout the year.

