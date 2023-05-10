Finance Minister hears repeated calls for support from banks for defective block homeowners

We need to get to grips with the fallout of the defective concrete block issue very very fast.

That’s what Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty told Finance Minister Michael McGrath when calling on him to impress on the banks the need for support for affected homeowners.

Deputy Doherty says many of those affected are being forced to continue paying their mortgage while they have been left with a pile of rubble.

Minister McGrath did agree to meet with homeowners who are today meeting with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien for an update on the enhanced redress scheme: