Long wait times for patient care in the North-West evident in daily trolley figures – Martin Varely

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association have raised concerns of patient health around the North-West due to long wait times.

Over 131,000 people are on a waiting list at hospitals within the Saolta University Health Care Group which includes Letterkenny University Hospital.

General Secretary of the IHCA, Martin Varley, says long wait times is evident due to the number of patients who are waiting on trolleys on a daily basis, yet despite this very few additional beds have been allocated to the region: