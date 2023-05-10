Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Long wait times for patient care in the North-West evident in daily trolley figures – Martin Varely

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association have raised concerns of patient health around the North-West due to long wait times.

Over 131,000 people are on a waiting list at hospitals within the Saolta University Health Care Group which includes Letterkenny University Hospital.

General Secretary of the IHCA, Martin Varley, says long wait times is evident due to the number of patients who are waiting on trolleys on a daily basis, yet despite this very few additional beds have been allocated to the region:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

healthy food
News, Audio, Top Stories

Processors should be forced to reveal how much they’re paid by retailers – Deputy Harkin

10 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 May 2023
cows
Top Stories, Audio, News

European Parliament hears of Irish farmers’ struggles

10 May 2023
trolley Watch
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long wait times for patient care in the North-West evident in daily trolley figures – Martin Varely

10 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

healthy food
News, Audio, Top Stories

Processors should be forced to reveal how much they’re paid by retailers – Deputy Harkin

10 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 May 2023
cows
Top Stories, Audio, News

European Parliament hears of Irish farmers’ struggles

10 May 2023
trolley Watch
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long wait times for patient care in the North-West evident in daily trolley figures – Martin Varely

10 May 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 144 – Lisa Wallace & Brenda Hegarty

10 May 2023
plan cover
News, Top Stories

DCC considering recommended changes to draft Letterkenny Plan

10 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube