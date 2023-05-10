Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sessiaghoneill National School facing ‘financial crisis’ following influx of pupils – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

A Donegal Deputy is questioning the Minister of Education if she is aware of what he has deemed a ‘financial crisis’ at Sessiaghoneill National School, Ballybofey.

The school enrolled around 150 pupils in September, and then took in an additional 52 students in October who are Ukrainian refugees or from asylum seeker families.

Despite repeated attempts to secure additional funding, the school has not received anything to date.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says it’s outrageous that a school who provided a safe environment for children is being punished financially:

