Bray will not be easy for Harps but there is a long way to go – Michael Funston

Finn Harps are on the road again this Friday when they make the trip to the Carlisle Grounds to face Bray Wanderers.

Harps go into the game having lost two games 4-1 on the spin, and have dropped down to ninth spot in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Former Finn Harps midfielder Michael Funston has played in Bray and knows that it will not be an easy place to go.

However, speaking with Chris Ashmore on the Score programme, he pointed out that there is still a long way to go and manager Dave Rogers may look at bringing in some more experienced players when the transfer window opens as the aim will be to try and stay in with a chance of making the play-offs: