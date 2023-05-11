Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Bray will not be easy for Harps but there is a long way to go – Michael Funston

Former Finn Harps player Michael Funston – who is now with Bonagee United – played against Bray on numerous occasions.

Finn Harps are on the road again this Friday when they make the trip to the Carlisle Grounds to face Bray Wanderers.

Harps go into the game having lost two games  4-1 on the spin, and have dropped down to ninth spot in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Former Finn Harps midfielder Michael Funston has played in Bray and knows that it will not be an easy place to go.

However, speaking with Chris Ashmore on the Score programme, he pointed out that there is still a long way to go and manager Dave Rogers may look at bringing in some more experienced players when the transfer window opens as the aim will be to try and stay in with a chance of making the play-offs:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday May 11th

11 May 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News

Emerald Airlines pilots being balloted on industrial action

11 May 2023
joe mc gee butcheres award
News

Major Award for Joe McGee Butchers

11 May 2023
Rory Gallagher
News, Top Stories

Rory Gallagher issues statement in response to abuse allegations

11 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday May 11th

11 May 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News

Emerald Airlines pilots being balloted on industrial action

11 May 2023
joe mc gee butcheres award
News

Major Award for Joe McGee Butchers

11 May 2023
Rory Gallagher
News, Top Stories

Rory Gallagher issues statement in response to abuse allegations

11 May 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Top Stories

JNLR figures show Highland Radio’s listenership continues to increase

11 May 2023
police
News

Emergency services at scene of four vehicle crash on Victoria Road

11 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube