Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Community being failed through lack of Group Water Scheme – Gallagher

Glenties Municipal District has been told there is a cluster of houses between Dungloe and Doochary where a Group Water Scheme was promised several years ago, but nothing has been done.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher told an MD meeting this week that the water getting in to the homes at present is so bad it can barely be used for animals, and people are having to buy bottled water for cooking and drinking.

She told colleagues it’s unacceptable that in 2023, there are children aged 11 and 12 who have never drank a glass of water from the tap in their home……..

