Decisions made this week to shape Letterkenny for next 10 to 20 years – Liam Ward

Donegal County Council’s Director of Planning says decisions taken this week on the new Letterkenny Development Plans will shape the way the town grows for the next ten to twenty years.

After a public consultation in January and February, the draft plan came back to members yesterday with 70 proposed amendments from the Chief Executive.

Those amendments now go back out to public consultation, with a view towards adopting a final plan later this year.

Liam Ward says it’s a laborious, but necessary process: