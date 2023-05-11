Derry City look to upset league leaders

There’s just three points separating the top three places in the Airticity Premier Division table at present with leaders Bohemians set to face third placed Derry City at Dalymount Park on Friday evening.

The Phibsboro venue has been a happy hunting ground for the Candystripes down through the years but assistant manager Paddy McLaughlin wasn’t reading into that too much ahead of this weekend’s game.

“It’s a place that has been good to us in the past, but we’re obviously starting from scratch on Friday” he said.

“It’s a good surface and always a great atmosphere and with them at the top of the league there’ll be a big crowd as well.

“Our lads have trained really well again this week and on the back of a big win at Drogheda you can tell they’re looking forward to Friday night.

City haven’t had a single week this season when they haven’t had an injury list to contend with, but Ruaidhri Higgins’ deputy said things were hopefully looking up on that score.

“Mark Connolly and Cameron Dummigan have trained this week and although Friday might come just too quickly for them, they’re both just about good to go.”

“Patrick McEleney will be rested for another week or so, and obviously we’re waiting on the specialist’s report for Colm Whelan, hoping his injury isn’t too long term.

“Apart from Ciaron Harkin we’d be nearing full strength if it all worked out, and that’s something we haven’t had in a while.

In terms of the home side’s start to the season, Paddy said he wasn’t in the slightest bit surprised by Bohs making the running.

“They’re a very good side and obviously we know how good their manager is.

“We know all about Declan’s passion and his ability as a coach, but this isn’t about us v Declan Devine and it won’t be about that for him either to be fair.”

“We’re going there to try to build on the win in Drogheda and to try to take another three points this weekend.”

It’s the start of yet another run of three games in eight days with City preparing for back-to-back home matches against Dundalk and UCD next week.

Friday’s contest has a 7.45 Kick Off.