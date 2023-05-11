Emerald Airlines pilots being balloted on industrial action

Pilots at Emerald Airlines, the carrier which operates the Donegal Dublin air service, have commenced a ballot for industrial action in response to an ongoing trade dispute with the airline.

The pilots are members of IALPA, the professional association which represents pilots within Ireland, and a branch of Fórsa trade union.

The electronic ballot of IALPA members at Emerald opened this afternoon, and will close at 3pm on this day week, Thursday May 18th.

IALPA principal officer Owen Kelly explained the dispute is due to the failure of the airline to engage with IALPA on forming a collective labour agreement for pilots employed at Emerald, despite continuing efforts by the union.

He added other airlines have made collective bargaining arrangements, and they cannot understand why Emerald is not doing so.

Emerald Airlines operates regional flights, including the public service obligation Dublin to Donegal service on behalf of Aer Lingus. Emerald also operates UK provincial routes including Bristol, Birmingham and Edinburgh, trading as Aer Lingus Regional.