JNLR figures show Highland Radio’s listenership continues to increase

 

The Latest Joint National Listenership figures have just been released, with Highland Radio registering an increase in listenership, equivalent to 1,000 extra listeners each day with a reach of 68,000 listeners daily. The figures show an average weekly listenership of 79.4%, and a daily market share of 68.43%.

These figures just cover Donegal, and do not include the considerable numbers who listen in Derry and Tyrone, and all those listening further afield online.

Nationally, close to 3.3 million adults are listening to Irish radio every single weekday, a record high in daily audience levels in recent years.

National infographics from Radiocentre Ireland –

