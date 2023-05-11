Major Award for Joe McGee Butchers

Exciting news from the National Burger and BBQ Competition in Portlaoise! Over 50 butchers from all over Ireland gathered on Sunday May 7th to compete for the title of the best burger in the land. And one butcher stood out from the rest: Joe McGee Butchers.

Joe McGee Butchers entered three burgers into the competition, and each one impressed the judges with its quality, flavour, look, appeal, and taste. The Gourmet Beef burger scored 92%, the Chilli Cheese 6oz burger scored 93%, and the Dry Aged Rib Eye Beef burger scored a whopping 98% – earning gold awards for each one.

But the excitement really peaked when it was time to announce the overall winner of the Craft Butchers Burger competition. And the winner, scoring an impressive 98% overall, was none other than Joe McGee Butchers Dry Aged Rib Eye Beef Burger!

Joe McGee, the managing director of Joe McGee Butchers, proudly held the cup alongside the president of the association Jack Molloy and David Lang from the Association of Craft Butchers of Ireland.

Congratulations to Joe McGee Butchers on this major award and for setting the bar high for burgers everywhere!