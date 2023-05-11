Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rory Gallagher issues statement in response to abuse allegations

Former Donegal manager Rory Gallagher has responded to allegations of domestic abuse from his estranged wife.

Nicola Gallagher in recent days took to social media detailing 20 years of alleged abuse.

The now, Derry GAA manager says he is aware of his estranged wife’s post and says there are ongoing issues within the family since the breakdown of their marriage 4 years ago.

In a statement, he says those closest to the family are well aware of the reasons for the ending of the marriage and the continued issues since.

Mr Gallagher says following long running court proceedings in Family Courts in both jurisdictions, he was granted a full Residence Order in respect of the former couple’s three young children in February this year, the outcome of which was recommended by social services.

He says he has now left the matter in the hands of his legal team and has asked that the privacy of his family is respected.

Mr Gallagher added that he will be making no further public comment.

