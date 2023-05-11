The Score – 11/05/23

There’s lots of football on this weeks Score programme, we have previews of the weekend’s cup finals, in the Ulster Senior League, The Clubman Shirts League and the Brian McCormick Cup plus we hear from the Oldtown Celtic and Kildrum Tigers camps ahead of their league decider while Michael Funston previews the League of Ireland clashes for Finn Harps and Derry City.

In our GAA section, Donegal could seal a place in the final of the Nicky Rackard Cup this weekend with a win over Louth and Derry and Armagh lock horns in the Ulster Football Final.