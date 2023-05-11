Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

The Score – 11/05/23

There’s lots of football on this weeks Score programme, we have previews of the weekend’s cup finals, in the Ulster Senior League, The Clubman Shirts League and the Brian McCormick Cup plus we hear from the Oldtown Celtic and Kildrum Tigers camps ahead of their league decider while Michael Funston previews the League of Ireland clashes for Finn Harps and Derry City.

In our GAA section, Donegal could seal a place in the final of the Nicky Rackard Cup this weekend with a win over Louth and Derry and Armagh lock horns in the Ulster Football Final.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday May 11th

11 May 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News

Emerald Airlines pilots being balloted on industrial action

11 May 2023
joe mc gee butcheres award
News

Major Award for Joe McGee Butchers

11 May 2023
Rory Gallagher
News, Top Stories

Rory Gallagher issues statement in response to abuse allegations

11 May 2023
