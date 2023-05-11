Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

USL League Cup and Inishowen League Cup Finals – Preview with Jim McConnell

Maginn Park in Buncrana will host two big finals this weekend.

Two big finals will be hosted at Maginn Park in Buncrana this weekend.

On Saturday, Buncrana Hearts face Greencastle in the Inishowen League Clubman Shirts League Cup Final at 5pm while on Sunday it’s the Ulster Senior League Cup Final between Cockhill Celtic and Bonagee United at 4.00 pm.

Highland Sunday Sport will have coverage from Cockhill Bonagee clash in association with the Dry Arch Complex, Letterkenny -24 hour service station, shop , deli , off-License & Dry Arch Inn.

Buncrana-based FAI Match Delegate Jim McConnell has been speaking with Chris Ashmore about the two finals, and also the uncertainty regarding the future of the Ulster Senior League and whether there could be as third tier in the SSE Airtricity League.

He began by suggesting to Jim that Buncrana at the moment is the hot-spot of the game in the county at the moment:

