Derry and Armagh to battle for Ulster title – Michael McMullan

Derry are looking to win the Ulster Senior Football Championship title for the ninth time this weekend and are also trying to win back to back Anglo Celt Cups for the first time since the mid seventies.

In the lead up to the game, the media spotlight has been on Derry boss Rory Gallagher following allegations of domestic abuse by his wife.

Gallagher says the allegations have previously been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities while the matter was being handled by his legal team and he will be making no further comment.

It’s fair from ideal for the groups preparations as they look to defend the title.