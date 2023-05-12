Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry and Armagh to battle for Ulster title – Michael McMullan

Derry are looking to win the Ulster Senior Football Championship title for the ninth time this weekend and are also trying to win back to back Anglo Celt Cups for the first time since the mid seventies.

In the lead up to the game, the media spotlight has been on Derry boss Rory Gallagher following allegations of domestic abuse by his wife.

Gallagher says the allegations have previously been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities while the matter was being handled by his legal team and he will be making no further comment.

It’s fair from ideal for the groups preparations as they look to defend the title.

In this weeks GAA Preview, Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life:

Emergency services at scene of fire at Letterkenny business premises

Work to start on new school building for Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town

Works to commence on Cairn-Trentagh water scheme this year

Former LUH consultant questions Saolta's commitment to Donegal

