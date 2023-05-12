Derry City beat Bohs as Rovers go top

Shamrock Rovers have moved to the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division while Derry City are up to second.

Trevor Clarke and Aaron Greene found the net in Rovers 3-nil win away to bottom side UCD.

Bohemians surrendered top spot, having Grant Horton sent off in a 1-nil defeat at home to Derry City.

Ryan Graydon’s goal, assisted by Michael Duffy, was the match winning score as Derry took an eighth win of the season to move two points of the leaders Rovers and ahead of Bohs by a single goal on goal difference.

Elsewhere, injury-time goals from Cameron Elliott and Pat Hoban saw Dundalk come from behind to win 2-1 at home to a Cork side who ended the game with nine men.

And two late Chris Forrester strikes saw St. Pat’s win 3-nil at home to Drogheda.