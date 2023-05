In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday night, the top game is at Dalymount Park where it’s first against third as Declan Devine’s Bohemians welcome his former employers Derry City.

Derry Assistant manager Paddy McLaughlin knows that Bohs will be determined to bounce back to winning ways after losing the big Dublin derby against Shamrock Rovers last week, but Derry have a good record at the Dublin venue.