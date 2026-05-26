Driver caught illegally parking in disabled bay

Gardaí in Ardara have issued a reminder to motorists about the strict rules surrounding disabled parking bays, after catching a driver using a permit that didn’t belong to them yesterday.

Drivers are warned that parking in a disabled space without a valid permit carries an immediate €150 fine, rising to €225 if unpaid within 28 days.

Furthermore, using someone else’s permit when they are not with you is a separate offence, carrying a €200 charge that jumps to €300 if delayed.

Gardaí confirm fixed charge notices will be issued to offenders, reminding the public that if you don’t have a valid permit, stay out of the bay.