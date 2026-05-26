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Students warned off AI Leaving Cert predictions


Students are being warned not to heed AI Leaving Cert predictions.

Ahead of the State exams getting underway on June 3rd, exam authorities are warning that students should not use AI to predict what topics might appear on this year’s papers.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that some AI-powered platforms are targeting Irish students, offering instant essay grading and exam practice too.

A spokesperson for the State Examinations Commission advises all candidates to “prepare for exams as normal, and to ignore these unhelpful distractions.”

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