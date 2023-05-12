Donegal hurlers getting closer to Croke Park return – Declan Coulter

The Donegal hurlers are just one win away from a return to the Nickey Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park.

They have two games still to play in the group section, against Louth on Saturday at the O’Donnell Park and Wicklow the following weekend also in Letterkenny.

Louth are bottom of the tabel and without a win while a fourth victory on the bounce for Mickey McCann’s Donegal will ensure a return tot he decider for the first time since 2020.

One of their key players is Declan Coulter, speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, heo says that getting to the decider has been a main aim from the start of the season.