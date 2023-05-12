Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Donegal hurlers getting closer to Croke Park return – Declan Coulter

The Donegal hurlers are just one win away from a return to the Nickey Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park.

They have two games still to play in the group section, against Louth on Saturday at the O’Donnell Park and Wicklow the following weekend also in Letterkenny.

Louth are bottom of the tabel and without a win while a fourth victory on the bounce for Mickey McCann’s Donegal will ensure a return tot he decider for the first time since 2020.

One of their key players is Declan Coulter, speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, heo says that getting to the decider has been a main aim from the start of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News

Emergency services at scene of fire at Letterkenny business premises

12 May 2023
gceithre maistri
News, Audio, Top Stories

Work to start on new school building for Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town

12 May 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Works to commence on Cairn-Trentagh water scheme this year

12 May 2023
peterorourke
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former LUH consultant questions Saolta’s commitment to Donegal

12 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News

Emergency services at scene of fire at Letterkenny business premises

12 May 2023
gceithre maistri
News, Audio, Top Stories

Work to start on new school building for Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town

12 May 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Works to commence on Cairn-Trentagh water scheme this year

12 May 2023
peterorourke
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former LUH consultant questions Saolta’s commitment to Donegal

12 May 2023
bathing water 23
News, Top Stories

Lady’s Bay, Buncrana ranks as one of three ‘poor’ bathing water quality locations in Ireland

12 May 2023
monkeypox virus
News, Top Stories

Monkeypox outbreak no longer global health emergency – WHO

12 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube