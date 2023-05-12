Lady’s Bay, Buncrana ranks as one of three ‘poor’ bathing water quality locations in Ireland

Lady’s Bay in Buncrana was one of three bodies of bathing waters that was classified as ‘Poor’ across Ireland, along with Front Strand Beach in Dublin and Trá na mBan in Galway.

The poor quality status remains from 2021.

That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency who have today published the Bathing Water Quality in Ireland report for 2022.

Swimming restrictions for the 2023 season will be imposed on those three bathing sites.

The EPA says the poor water quality in Lady’s Bay is due to untreated waste water released occasionally from the town’s collecting system.

Uisce Eireann have begun a major upgrade of Buncrana’s collection system in order to improve the site’s performance and provide more storage to retain the extra wastewater collected during heavy rainfall.

There are hopes this will improve the bathing water quality.

Out of the remaining 20 bodies of bathing water in Donegal 16 were deemed of excellent quality and 4 of good quality.