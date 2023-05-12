Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Lady’s Bay, Buncrana ranks as one of three ‘poor’ bathing water quality locations in Ireland

Lady’s Bay in Buncrana was one of three bodies of bathing waters that was classified as ‘Poor’ across Ireland, along with Front Strand Beach in Dublin and  Trá na mBan in Galway.

The poor quality status remains from 2021.

That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency who have today published the Bathing Water Quality in Ireland report for 2022.

Swimming restrictions for the 2023 season will be imposed on those three bathing sites.

The EPA says the poor water quality in Lady’s Bay is due to untreated waste water released occasionally from the town’s collecting system.

Uisce Eireann have begun a major upgrade of Buncrana’s collection system in order to improve the site’s performance and provide more storage to retain the extra wastewater collected during heavy rainfall.

There are hopes this will improve the bathing water quality.

Out of the remaining 20 bodies of bathing water in Donegal 16 were deemed of excellent quality and 4 of good quality.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bathing water 23
News, Top Stories

Lady’s Bay, Buncrana ranks as one of three ‘poor’ bathing water quality locations in Ireland

12 May 2023
monkeypox virus
News, Top Stories

Monkeypox outbreak no longer global health emergency – WHO

12 May 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Warning issued to rural businesses in Donegal over operation of organised crime groups

12 May 2023
Wheel Chair, Carndonagh, Blocked Footpaths, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wheelchair users in South Donegal left to use road due to inaccessible footpath conditions

12 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

bathing water 23
News, Top Stories

Lady’s Bay, Buncrana ranks as one of three ‘poor’ bathing water quality locations in Ireland

12 May 2023
monkeypox virus
News, Top Stories

Monkeypox outbreak no longer global health emergency – WHO

12 May 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Warning issued to rural businesses in Donegal over operation of organised crime groups

12 May 2023
Wheel Chair, Carndonagh, Blocked Footpaths, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wheelchair users in South Donegal left to use road due to inaccessible footpath conditions

12 May 2023
nicolascrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

People need more time to check land zoning as RZLT looms – Crossan

12 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday May 11th

11 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube