Managers of Oldtown Celtic and Kildrum Tigers look forward to league decider

Oldtown Celtic and Kildrum Tigers will meet in the final game of the season in the Donegal Junior League Glencar Inn Division One.

Both sides are locked together at the summit of the table with 51 points each as they go into the title showdown decider at the Letterkenny Community Centre on Saturday at 5.00 pm. Whoever wins will lift the title, but if it is a draw, then a play-off will be required as goal difference will not determine the outcome.

Chris Ashmore spoke with the respective managers on the Score programme to get their thoughts on the big game.

He began by speaking with Tam McLaughlin, manager of Oldtown Celtic:

Darren McCarron, manager of Kildrum Tigers says the game has a final feel to it this weekend: