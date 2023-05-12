Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Managers of Oldtown Celtic and Kildrum Tigers look forward to league decider

Oldtown Celtic and Kildrum Tigers will meet in the final game of the season in the Donegal Junior League Glencar Inn Division One.

Both sides are locked together at the summit of the table with 51 points each as they go into the title showdown decider at the Letterkenny Community Centre on Saturday at 5.00 pm. Whoever wins will lift the title, but if it is a draw, then a play-off will be required as goal difference will not determine the outcome.

Chris Ashmore spoke with the respective managers on the Score programme to get their thoughts on the big game.

He began by speaking with Tam McLaughlin, manager of Oldtown Celtic:

Darren McCarron, manager of Kildrum Tigers says the game has a final feel to it this weekend:

Top Stories

monkeypox virus
News, Top Stories

Monkeypox outbreak no longer global health emergency – WHO

12 May 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Warning issued to rural businesses in Donegal over operation of organised crime groups

12 May 2023
Wheel Chair, Carndonagh, Blocked Footpaths, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wheelchair users in South Donegal left to use road due to inaccessible footpath conditions

12 May 2023
nicolascrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

People need more time to check land zoning as RZLT looms – Crossan

12 May 2023
