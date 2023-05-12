Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Monkeypox outbreak no longer global health emergency – WHO

An outbreak of monkeypox is no longer considered a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation.

The WHO says progress had been made in the response to the multi-country outbreak, and there was a “further decline” in the number of reported cases.

There have been 228 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ireland to date, as of February 11th, 2023.

The first case was notified in May 2022, while infections peaked last August with 18 notified cases.

It comes just a week after the WHO downgraded Covid-19, saying it was time to move on.

monkeypox virus
Monkeypox outbreak no longer global health emergency – WHO

Gardai incident
Warning issued to rural businesses in Donegal over operation of organised crime groups

Wheel Chair, Carndonagh, Blocked Footpaths, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
Wheelchair users in South Donegal left to use road due to inaccessible footpath conditions

nicolascrossan
People need more time to check land zoning as RZLT looms – Crossan

