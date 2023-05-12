People need more time to check land zoning as RZLT looms – Crossan

Donegal County Council is asking that more time be given for farmers on the outskirts of larger towns to check the zoning of their lands. It’s after members expressed concern that because of the zoning of their lands, some farmers may find themselves liable for the Residential Zoned Land Tax, even though they have no intention of using it for development.

It’s proving a particular issue in Inishowen, with councillors told this week while there was a consultation period up to the 1st of this month, many farmers weren’t aware of that.

Officials also acknowledged that there is no mechanism for informing landowners that their land has been rezoned.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says it’s a very serious situation……