The eagerly awaited Brian McCormick Cup Final takes place this Saturday at Ballyare with a 7.00 pm start.

Premier Division side Kilmacrennan Celtic, who overcame St. Catherine’s on penalties in the semi-final, take on the Stephen McConnell managed Letterkenny Rovers of the First Division.

Donegal League fixtures secretary Christina O’Donnell has seen both sides on a number of occasions this season and is expecting a close decider.