Rory Gallagher steps back from Derry GAA

Rory Gallagher has announced he is stepping back from the Derry senior football manager’s job with immediate effect.

His decision comes less than 48-hours before Derry play Armagh in the Ulster final and he’ll be replaced by Ciaran Meenagh.

Gallagher says “his decision is borne out of a desire to protect his children from the ongoing turmoil”.

Earlier this week, Gallagher said alleged incidents of historical domestic violence shared by his wife Nichola, had been dealt with by the appropriate authorities at the time.