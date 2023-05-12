Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rory Gallagher steps back from Derry GAA

Rory Gallagher has announced he is stepping back from the Derry senior football manager’s job with immediate effect.

His decision comes less than 48-hours before Derry play Armagh in the Ulster final and he’ll be replaced by Ciaran Meenagh.

Gallagher says “his decision is borne out of a desire to protect his children from the ongoing turmoil”.

Earlier this week, Gallagher said alleged incidents of historical domestic violence shared by his wife Nichola, had been dealt with by the appropriate authorities at the time.

Nurse
News, Top Stories

62% of people on inpatient/ day case waiting list at LUH waiting longer than Sláintecare maximum wait times

12 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 12th

12 May 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Man and woman arrested in connection with Castlederg burglary

12 May 2023
hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government considering additional supports for tourism and hospitality sector

12 May 2023
