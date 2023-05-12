Warning issued to rural businesses in Donegal over operation of organised crime groups

A warning has been issued to rural businesses in Donegal over the presence of Organised Crime Groups operating in the area.

Owners of shops and filling stations, particularly are advised that the groups will conduct surveillance and will likely have visited the premises ahead of carrying out the attack.

The perpetrators are believed to be on the hunt for cash, alcohol and tobacco products.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Paul Wallace says there has been a resurgence of organised crime groups:

Sergeant Wallace has issued the following advice for business owners- Business premises require the following a basic requirement:

1. Intruder alarm systems should only be installed by persons who operate from an established business address that can be verified & registered with the P.S.A – Private Security Authority. Information at www.psa.ie

2. Intruder Alarm systems in business premises should have a back up signalling facility via GSM / Radio back up link in order that they can operate in the event of a telephone line outage. This is a basic requirement.

3. CCTV systems should only be installed by competent registered persons. Hard drives have to be secured or have a back up facility. If the recording equipment is not secure – you may as well have no cctv equipment at all.

4. Roof and attic spaces should have wire screening to prevent physical access and have monitoring capability by the alarm system.

5. Roller shutters must be properly secured and if electrically operated have a remote power outage/kill switch.

6. Lighting should operate internally in conjunction with alarm activation to draw attention to the premises. Perimeter lighting should illuminate well without black spots to assist camera images.

7. Safes should be securely mounted and have time locks fitted.

8. The physical security i.e. perimeter fencing gates & condition of access doors is of paramount importance.

9. Staff should be alert and report suspicious activity around the premises and be extra vigilant at opening and closing times.

The public should be aware that the Gardai do not monitor alarm systems but provide a response if the system meets the requirements of the Intruder Alarm Policy.

Not all Alarm Installations are to this standard.