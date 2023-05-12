Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Warning issued to rural businesses in Donegal over operation of organised crime groups

A warning has been issued to rural businesses in Donegal over the presence of Organised Crime Groups operating in the area.

Owners of shops and filling stations, particularly are advised that the groups will conduct surveillance and will likely have visited the premises ahead of carrying out the attack.

The perpetrators are believed to be on the hunt for cash, alcohol and tobacco products.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Paul Wallace says there has been a resurgence of organised crime groups:

 

Sergeant Wallace has issued the following advice for business owners- Business premises require the following a basic requirement:

1. Intruder alarm systems should only be installed by persons who operate from an established business address that can be verified & registered with the P.S.A – Private Security Authority. Information at www.psa.ie
2. Intruder Alarm systems in business premises should have a back up signalling facility via GSM / Radio back up link in order that they can operate in the event of a telephone line outage. This is a basic requirement.
3. CCTV systems should only be installed by competent registered persons. Hard drives have to be secured or have a back up facility. If the recording equipment is not secure – you may as well have no cctv equipment at all.
4. Roof and attic spaces should have wire screening to prevent physical access and have monitoring capability by the alarm system.
5. Roller shutters must be properly secured and if electrically operated have a remote power outage/kill switch.
6. Lighting should operate internally in conjunction with alarm activation to draw attention to the premises. Perimeter lighting should illuminate well without black spots to assist camera images.
7. Safes should be securely mounted and have time locks fitted.
8. The physical security i.e. perimeter fencing gates & condition of access doors is of paramount importance.
9. Staff should be alert and report suspicious activity around the premises and be extra vigilant at opening and closing times.

The public should be aware that the Gardai do not monitor alarm systems but provide a response if the system meets the requirements of the Intruder Alarm Policy.
Not all Alarm Installations are to this standard.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

monkeypox virus
News, Top Stories

Monkeypox outbreak no longer global health emergency – WHO

12 May 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Warning issued to rural businesses in Donegal over operation of organised crime groups

12 May 2023
Wheel Chair, Carndonagh, Blocked Footpaths, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wheelchair users in South Donegal left to use road due to inaccessible footpath conditions

12 May 2023
nicolascrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

People need more time to check land zoning as RZLT looms – Crossan

12 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

monkeypox virus
News, Top Stories

Monkeypox outbreak no longer global health emergency – WHO

12 May 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Warning issued to rural businesses in Donegal over operation of organised crime groups

12 May 2023
Wheel Chair, Carndonagh, Blocked Footpaths, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wheelchair users in South Donegal left to use road due to inaccessible footpath conditions

12 May 2023
nicolascrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

People need more time to check land zoning as RZLT looms – Crossan

12 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday May 11th

11 May 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News

Emerald Airlines pilots being balloted on industrial action

11 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube