Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

‘We now demand a big improvement and positive reaction’ – Harps Boss Dave Rogers

Finn Harps are on the road once again this evening to take on Bray Wanderers. Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45pm and there will be updates here on Highland in association with B&S Credit Union Main Street Ballybofey.

Dave Rogers told club media: “After achieving back to back wins and gaining clean sheets in both of those victories we were delighted with the players and expected that momentum to continue going into both home matches vs Longford Town and Athlone Town.

Our second half performance vs Longford Town with the amount of clear cut chances we created should have seen us take all three points though by not being clinical and lethal enough in front of goal has cost us two points in that one.

Moving on to Athlone Town FC and Cobh Ramblers FC in which we lost both games in the manner we did is absolutely unacceptable and the players know this. Doing the basics right and making the right decisions is paramount when trying to win games of football and some of the goals we have conceded in those two games is most definitely not what we expect from the group and the players are well aware that we now demand a big improvement and positive reaction in our next game.

Nobody goes out to lose matches and we most definitely go out to try and win every game but certain areas of our play both in and out of possession must be better. We have an honest and hardworking group of players who now realise that the First Division is a tough and uncompromising league so there is no time to feel sorry for ourselves and we must fight for each and every point we play for.

Unfortunately over the last six weeks we have had some bad luck with injuries and lost important players for many of those games. Ryan Rainey and Ellis Farrar are both long term casualties and will be a big miss in the team though we are pleased that Ryan Flood is available again after missing the Cobh Ramblers FC match through illness. The next man now has to step up and take the challenge of which I am sure they will.”

