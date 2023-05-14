Donegal people encouraged to talk about cancer following Ballyshannon cancer conference

The organiser of a cancer conference in Ballyshannon yesterday has stressed the importance of communication, particularly by men.

‘Let’s Talk About Cancer’ was the theme of the event, which included presentations from a number of high profile cancer survivors, Sligo based Consultant Martin Caldwell, and the Irish Cancer Society.

Paul McLoone, who has himself had six different cancers, says had he not talked about his concerns to other people from the moment he felt something wrong, he would not be here today…