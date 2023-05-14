Mc Conalogue to lead the first post pandemic trade mission to China

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie Mc Conalogue, is set to lead the first Ministerial trade mission to China since the Covid pandemic.

The Donegal Minister hopes to promote Irish meat dairy seafood and beverages in the Chinese market and in particular the re entry of Irish beef.

Last year, dairy exports to China amounted to €463 million; with pig meat exports at €125 million. Fish was worth €35 million and beverages worth €15 million.

The Minister noted that “Our shared Food Vision 2030 strategy envisages growing the value, rather than the volume, of Irish agri-food exports in the decade ahead, and importantly delivering that value back to our farmers and fishers as the bedrock of our sector, and this trade mission is an exciting opportunity to further raise the profile of our unique food and drink offering among discerning Chinese consumers.

The potential for growing the value of our trade with the Chinese market, in particular for beef exports, is critically important to the development ambitions of the sector which ultimately supports the sustainability of our family farm model.”

Events are scheduled in both Beijing and Shanghai and consist of government meetings, engagements with customers and participation in the worlds largest food and beverage trade show, SIAL.

China is now Ireland’s sixth largest trade destination for the sector accounting for four percent of all exports.