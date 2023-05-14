Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Mc Conalogue to lead the first post pandemic trade mission to China

The Minister for Agriculture,  Charlie Mc Conalogue, is set to lead the first Ministerial trade mission to China since the Covid pandemic.

The Donegal Minister hopes to promote Irish meat dairy seafood and beverages in the Chinese market and in particular the re entry of Irish beef.

Last year, dairy exports to China amounted to €463 million; with pig meat exports at €125 million. Fish  was worth €35 million and beverages worth €15 million.

The Minister noted that “Our shared Food Vision 2030 strategy envisages growing the value, rather than the volume, of Irish agri-food exports in the decade ahead, and importantly delivering that value back to our farmers and fishers as the bedrock of our sector, and this trade mission is an exciting opportunity to further raise the profile of our unique food and drink offering among discerning Chinese consumers.

The potential for growing the value of our trade with the Chinese market, in particular for beef exports, is critically important to the development ambitions of the sector which ultimately supports the sustainability of our family farm model.”

Events are scheduled in both Beijing and Shanghai and consist of government meetings, engagements with customers and participation in the worlds largest food and beverage trade show, SIAL.

China is now Ireland’s sixth largest trade destination  for the sector accounting for four percent of all exports.

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

charlie minister
News, Top Stories

Mc Conalogue to lead the first post pandemic trade mission to China

14 May 2023
image1 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal man sets out to summit top 10 Irish peaks in 5 days

14 May 2023
paul mcloone pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal people encouraged to talk about cancer following Ballyshannon cancer conference

14 May 2023
peter casey
News, Top Stories

Peter Casey tweets following fire at his Ukranian Accommodation Centre in Buncrana

13 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

charlie minister
News, Top Stories

Mc Conalogue to lead the first post pandemic trade mission to China

14 May 2023
image1 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal man sets out to summit top 10 Irish peaks in 5 days

14 May 2023
paul mcloone pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal people encouraged to talk about cancer following Ballyshannon cancer conference

14 May 2023
peter casey
News, Top Stories

Peter Casey tweets following fire at his Ukranian Accommodation Centre in Buncrana

13 May 2023
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water disruptions in Cloghore

13 May 2023
image1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fleadh set to spread music across Letterkenny this weekend

13 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube