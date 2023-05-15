Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Ballyshannon conference hears call for shared radiotherapy unit in Enniskillen

A weekend cancer conference in Ballyshannon has been told that South Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim need a shared treatment arrangement similar to the one which sees radiotherapy patients from Letterkenny University Hospital go to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Conference Chair Tommy Gorman told the event that the South West Hospital in Enniskillen would be a suitable location for such a service.

The Sligo native and former RTE Northern Correspondent says it’s a suggestion which needs to be very seriously considered…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

nrfa
Top Stories, Audio, News

Retained firefighters to embark on industrial action after talks break down

15 May 2023
Doras banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Human Rights group says government is putting migrants’ lives at risk

15 May 2023
SWAH Enniskillen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballyshannon conference hears call for shared radiotherapy unit in Enniskillen

15 May 2023
bacik
News, Audio, Top Stories

Economy must be about more than GDP – Bacik

15 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

nrfa
Top Stories, Audio, News

Retained firefighters to embark on industrial action after talks break down

15 May 2023
Doras banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Human Rights group says government is putting migrants’ lives at risk

15 May 2023
SWAH Enniskillen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballyshannon conference hears call for shared radiotherapy unit in Enniskillen

15 May 2023
bacik
News, Audio, Top Stories

Economy must be about more than GDP – Bacik

15 May 2023
pharmacy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Medicine shortages are impacting lives – IPU

15 May 2023
Daft House
News, Top Stories

Donegal rent prices for first quarter up 16 percent on 2022

15 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube