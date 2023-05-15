Ballyshannon conference hears call for shared radiotherapy unit in Enniskillen

A weekend cancer conference in Ballyshannon has been told that South Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim need a shared treatment arrangement similar to the one which sees radiotherapy patients from Letterkenny University Hospital go to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Conference Chair Tommy Gorman told the event that the South West Hospital in Enniskillen would be a suitable location for such a service.

The Sligo native and former RTE Northern Correspondent says it’s a suggestion which needs to be very seriously considered…………