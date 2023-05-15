Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Call for support as latest A5 public inquiry opens

The latest A5 public inquiry opens in Omagh today, with businesses and residents being urged to use the hearing to highlight their support for the project.

West Tyrone MP Orflaith Begley says the proposed new A5 dual carriageway will help cut the number of deaths on one of Ireland’s most dangerous roads, as well as cutting journey times, creating jobs, and unlocking huge economic opportunities by connecting the north west to the rest of the island.


Aodhán Harkin is Chair of the Strabane Neighbourhood Growth Partnership, and has been working closely with the McKane family, three members of which died in a tragedy on the A5 last month.

He says this is a vital issue which transcends finance and politics……….

