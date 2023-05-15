Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Casey believes Buncrana fire was started deliberately

Former Presidential candidate and entrepreuner Peter Casey says he has no doubt that a fire at a Buncrana property he is developing for use by Ukranian refugees was started deliberately.

The building, a former residence for older people, was badly damaged in the blaze. Gardai say officially that the fire is still under investigation, but Mr Casey is in no doubt that it was deliberately started by people who doused the inside of the building with diesel.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he offered a €10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for support as latest A5 public inquiry opens

15 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 May 2023
peter casey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Casey believes Buncrana fire was started deliberately

15 May 2023
food response
News, Audio, Top Stories

More families struggling to put food on the table – Food Response Network

15 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for support as latest A5 public inquiry opens

15 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 May 2023
peter casey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Casey believes Buncrana fire was started deliberately

15 May 2023
food response
News, Audio, Top Stories

More families struggling to put food on the table – Food Response Network

15 May 2023
nrfa
Top Stories, Audio, News

Retained firefighters to embark on industrial action after talks break down

15 May 2023
Doras banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Human Rights group says government is putting migrants’ lives at risk

15 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube