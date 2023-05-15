Casey believes Buncrana fire was started deliberately

Former Presidential candidate and entrepreuner Peter Casey says he has no doubt that a fire at a Buncrana property he is developing for use by Ukranian refugees was started deliberately.

The building, a former residence for older people, was badly damaged in the blaze. Gardai say officially that the fire is still under investigation, but Mr Casey is in no doubt that it was deliberately started by people who doused the inside of the building with diesel.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he offered a €10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible…………