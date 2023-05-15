Defective block campaigners to present issue to highest level of EU Commission

Defective block campaigners are set to present the issue which is impacting thousands across Donegal at the highest level of the EU Commission next month.

The visit will mark an escalation of the EU campaign and will be an opportunity to appeal to the EU Commission directly to intervene to ensure those impacted are provided with an effective remedy.

Dr Eileen Doherty, campaigner on the defective blocks issue and one of those set to travel to Europe in the coming weeks says it is a chance to highlight also the lack of enforcement and implementation of EU Regulations: