Donegal rent prices for first quarter up 16 percent on 2022

Rent prices in Donegal over the first quarter were 16 percent higher than that of 2022 according to the latest Rental Report by Daft.ie

This figure was higher than the national average increase of 11.7% which was the sixth consecutive quarter of double digit increases.

The average market rent nationwide between January and March was €1,750 per month, compared to €1,387 in the first quarter of 2020 and a low of just €765 per month seen in late 2011.

As in recent quarters, the upward trend market rents around the country is driven by extraordinary shortages in the availability of rental accommodation.

Nationwide, there were just 959 homes available to rent on May 1st . Just 83 homes were available to rent in the 3 ulster counties Donegal Cavan and Monaghan.

In Donegal, market rents were on average 16% higher in the first quarter of 2023 than a year previously. The average listed rent is now €994, up 3.,5 percent on the last quarter.

In Ulster a single room to rent comes in at €439 and a double room would cost you €495 while figures in the capital for single and double room renting are €802 and €821 respectively.