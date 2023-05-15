Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Funding secured for third phase of Derry railway line expansion

Funding has been secured to further expand the Derry railway line.

The works will eventually see train speeds from the city to Belfast increased.

The North’s Department for Infrastructure has confirmed today that funding has been awarded for Phase 3 of the Derry rail line.

The works will see essential track engineering upgrades between Derry and Coleraine carried out.

Once complete it will see the renewal of 20 miles of track bed between Eglinton and Castlerock including replacement of sleepers and new ballast.

The project was previously shelved by the Department for Infrastructure but is now back on track.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rail
News, Top Stories

Funding secured for third phase of Derry railway line expansion

15 May 2023
Garda Exterior
Top Stories, News

Gardai appeal for witnesses to arson at building designated for refugees in Buncrana

15 May 2023
Mica House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘No political ambition in current Government to deliver proper redress’ – MAG Chair

15 May 2023
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for support as latest A5 public inquiry opens

15 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Rail
News, Top Stories

Funding secured for third phase of Derry railway line expansion

15 May 2023
Garda Exterior
Top Stories, News

Gardai appeal for witnesses to arson at building designated for refugees in Buncrana

15 May 2023
Mica House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘No political ambition in current Government to deliver proper redress’ – MAG Chair

15 May 2023
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for support as latest A5 public inquiry opens

15 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 May 2023
peter casey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Casey believes Buncrana fire was started deliberately

15 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube