Funding secured for third phase of Derry railway line expansion

Funding has been secured to further expand the Derry railway line.

The works will eventually see train speeds from the city to Belfast increased.

The North’s Department for Infrastructure has confirmed today that funding has been awarded for Phase 3 of the Derry rail line.

The works will see essential track engineering upgrades between Derry and Coleraine carried out.

Once complete it will see the renewal of 20 miles of track bed between Eglinton and Castlerock including replacement of sleepers and new ballast.

The project was previously shelved by the Department for Infrastructure but is now back on track.