Gardai appeal for witnesses to arson at building designated for refugees in Buncrana

Gardaí are continuing to investigate an incident of arson in Buncrana on Thursday night last at a proposed centre for Ukrainian refugees.

The fire broke out at the building within a business park in the Lisfannon area at around 11:55pm.

The premises was unoccupied at the time but was significantly damaged.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination conducted.

Gardai say the motive behind the incident will form part of the investigation.

They are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone travelling in the Lisfannon area between 8pm and 12 midnight on Thursday last and who observed any suspicious activity or who has dash cam footage is asked to contact Gardaí.