Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Human Rights group says government is putting migrants’ lives at risk

The government’s failure to provide accommodation, is putting migrants’ lives at risk, according to Doras.

The human rights’ group hopes new centres to accommodate homeless asylum seekers and refugees will help the situation, following a recent attack in Dublin.

Tents were burned and violent protests took place in Dublin’s inner city over the weekend.

CEO of Doras John Lannon says the government haven’t met their basic needs, as nearly 600 migrants are now homeless……..

 

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Peter Casey says he will repair and rebuild his property in Buncrana which was damaged in a fire on Thursday night.

The centre was earmarked for Ukranian refugees, and the cause of the blaze is being investigated.

nrfa
Top Stories, Audio, News

Retained firefighters to embark on industrial action after talks break down

15 May 2023
Doras banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Human Rights group says government is putting migrants’ lives at risk

15 May 2023
SWAH Enniskillen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballyshannon conference hears call for shared radiotherapy unit in Enniskillen

15 May 2023
bacik
News, Audio, Top Stories

Economy must be about more than GDP – Bacik

15 May 2023
Advertisement

