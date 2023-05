A series of meetings will take place in the coming weeks to discuss the further expansion of flights between Donegal sand Glasgow.

It’s been confirmed Loganair will operate a weekend service on Saturdays and Sundays between July and September.

Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh says that’s positive, but he believes there’s a need for a more frequent service.

He wants Donegal County Council and other agencies to carry out research on the level of public demand for flights between the two areas……………