Retained firefighters to embark on industrial action after talks break down

Members of the Retained Fire Service across the country have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, up to and including strike action, in a dispute which they say stems from the failure of management to address a worsening recruitment and retention crisis.

Discussions between representatives of the Local Government Management Agency and the National Retained Firefighters Service broke down last Wednesday, with NRFA representatives from all counties meeting in Dublin on Friday to agree the nature and timing of the industrial action.

Stephen McFadden is Chair of the NRFA. He says a requirement that retained firefighters work and live 2.5 kilometres from their station is one of a number of unique restrictions.

