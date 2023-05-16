Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bishop of Raphoe announces clerical changes

The Bishop of Raphoe has announced a number of clerical changes in the diocese.

The changes are due to take effect on June 10th.

Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian has announced that Parish Priest of Kilbarron, Fr Cathal Ó Fearraí is to retire with Fr Patrick Dunne, current Parish Priest in Kilmacrenan to take over the role on June 24th.

All other clerical appointments will be effective from June 10th.

It will see Parish Priest of Gartan and Termon, Fr Michael McGeever take on the duties of Parish Priest of Kilmacrenan also.

While Letterkenny University Hospital Chaplin, Reverend Martin Chambers will become CC in Kilmacrenan and Termon, residing in Termon. He will be replaced as Letterkenny University Hospital Chaplin by Fr Francis Ferry, current CC, Mountcharles & Drimarone.

Finally, the Very Reverend Seamus Dagens has been confirmed AP of Mountcharles & Drimarone.

Bishop McGuckian has thanked all those who have accepted the new appointments.

