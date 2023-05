The State’s watchdog for children’s rights says the Government’s housing policies are failing children.

The Ombudsman for Children says child homelessness is the State’s biggest failure when it comes to children’s rights.

The OCO (PR: Oh-See-Oh) is calling for a referendum on the right to housing to be held this year.

Ombudsman for Children, Dr. Niall Muldoon, says no child should be experiencing homelessness…………