Condemnation after attack on Buncrana refugee centre last night

There’s widespread condemnation after a refugee centre in Buncrana was last night attacked.

It’s believed a firework was thrown at the building on the shorefront between 11:15pm and 11:30pm last night.

The extent of the damage is unknown.

Councillor Jack Murray says he has feared an attack similar to this for some time:

Owner of the property, Christopher Flanagan, speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, says after viewing CCTV footage, it is clear that the aim of the person responsible for the attack was to cause substantial damage: